Wheeling man admits to selling cocaine

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Lorenzo Clark, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Clark, also known as “Renny,” age 39, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” Clark admitted to selling cocaine near the Hil-Dar housing complex in Ohio County in May 2020.

Clark faces at least one and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, which includes the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wheeling Police Department, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.