Wheeling man facing felony charges from drug related incident

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Wheeling man is now facing charges from a drug-related incident last year.

Wheeling Police say 44-year-old Brandon K. Creighton of Wheelign was arrested Thursday downtown.

They also say Creighton was taken into custody without incident.

Police tell 7News he is accused of being involved in drug activity at the Knotty Pines on Junior Avenue in October of last year.

Wheeling Police said Creighton faces felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

He was arraigned and released after posting a $5,000 bond.