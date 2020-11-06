Wheeling man sentenced for distributing meth

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Deante Creel, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 121 months of incarceration for drug distribution in the Wheeling area, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Creel, also known as “G,” pled guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” in June 2020. Creel, age 33, admitted to having methamphetamine in Ohio County in May 2019.

Creel was also ordered for forfeit $12,467 in cash, three firearms, and ammunition.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen L. Vogrin prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Ohio Valley Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Deante Creel, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 121 months of incarceration for drug distribution in the Wheeling area, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Creel, also known as “G,” pled guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” in June 2020. Creel, age 33, admitted to having methamphetamine in Ohio County in May 2019.

Creel was also ordered for forfeit $12,467 in cash, three firearms, and ammunition.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen L. Vogrin prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Ohio Valley Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.