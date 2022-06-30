WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

A Wheeling man was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in jail for a firearms charge.

Shawn Devron Brookins, 37, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Brookins pleaded guilty in March 2022 to one count of “Possession of a Stolen Firearm.” Brookins admitted to having a 9mm Smith and Wesson firearm that had been stolen in June 2019 in Ohio County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer T. Conklin prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Wheeling Police Department investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.