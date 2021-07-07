Wheeling woman admits to role in drug trafficking operation

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Kristen Hoffler, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to her role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Hoffler, age 25, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Fentanyl,” one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin within 1000 feet of a Protected Location,” one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base within 1000 feet of a Protected Location,” and one count of “Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location.” Hoffler admitted to working with other individuals to distribute heroin and cocaine base, also known as crack, near Luau Manor, a housing facility owned by a public housing authority, in April 2020.

Hoffler faces at up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 on the conspiracy charge and she faces up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000 for each additional count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shawn M. Adkins and Clayton J. Reid are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, which includes the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wheeling Police Department, investigated. The U.S. Marshal Service, Columbus Police Department Gang Crimes Unit, the Martins Ferry Police Department, and the Bellaire Police Department also assisted.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.

Original case indictment here: https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndwv/pr/26-charged-drug-conspiracy-involving-heroin-fentanyl-crack-cocaine-and-meth-wheeling