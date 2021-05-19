Wheeling woman indicted by Grand Jury for felony DUI Resulting in Death

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Scott R. Smith. Ohio County Prosecuting Attorney, announced indictments for May 2021 by the Ohio Circuit Grand Jury, which met on May 10, 2021 including one case dating back to June 2020.

An indictment was returned against Allison Michelle Coen, 24, of Wheeling, charging her with one count of the felony offense of “Driving While Under the Influence Resulting in Death.”

Coen was arrested and charged with DUI causing injury in June 2020 following a single-vehicle crash in Wheeling. Police found suspected illegal narcotics in the car.