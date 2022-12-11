WARNING: Some readers may find this content to be disturbing. Discretion is advised.

NATIONAL (WTRF) — A woman is headed back to court in a new case with more charges for gruesome animal cruelty; this is the second time this year, according to WEHT.

Shayna Burko, of Evansville in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, was arrested in July after authorities said they found a dead dog and canine body parts in a home along Mooring Road.

A neighbor explained to deputies that they had not seen the homeowner in a few weeks. Deputies said that Shayna Burko was in charge of the animals in the home.

A search warrant by investigators disclosed a disgusting scene.

A surviving dog whose foot was missing needed treatment for the open wound.

According to officials, the head of a dog was found detached from its body in the home, along with a dog leg on the floor.

Also, it was revealed by authorities that a dead dog was in the living room.

Five dogs, covered in urine and feces, were removed from the home, deputies stated.

Burko clarified in court documents that she hadn’t been in the home since May.

Previously in 2018, Burko was charged with five counts of animal cruelty in Warrick County, just 30 minutes drive away. She was found guilty on three of the five counts, and two were dismissed.

Shayna Burko’s newest jury trial date is set for April 19, 2023.

She faces seven felony animal cruelty charges.