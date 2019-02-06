Yates enters not guilty plea in Belmont Co. Court Video

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) - The Belmont County man who allegedly let a child alone in a car during last weeks freezing temperatures appeared in court today.

Blake Allen Yates entered a not guilty plea before Judge Chris Berhalter.

He was ordered not have any contact with the victim.

Last week, police were called to the Walmart in the Ohio Valley Plaza for a child left in a vehicle. At the time, the temperature was 5 degrees above zero.

Bond was set at $5,000 and Belmont County Children Services is to investigate.