Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It only takes one bit of information to crack a cold case wide open.

That’s why Crimestoppers of the Upper Ohio Valley was established to pay tipsters for their help.

However, it is a non-profit…and they’re looking for the public’s support with two upcoming fundraisers.

The first is a golf scramble on May 13th at the Belmont Hills Country Club.

And the second is a law enforcement awards banquet on May 19th, which will give out awards for valor, community service and career accomplishments.

Wheeling’s police chief says Crimestoppers is responsible for an uptick of resolved cases.

I think it has been successful, again we’ve at least cleared four or five cases as a result of Crimestoppers. And that’s in a year and a half, and that’s only going to increase. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police

You can sign up for the golf scramble and the banquet now at Crimestoppersuov.com.

If you’re lucky enough to make a hole-in-one at the golf event…you could win a motorcycle or $10,000.