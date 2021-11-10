Crittenton Services tackling state crisis affecting children, teens facing past trauma

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- Crittenton Services continues to shape the lives of children and teens facing past trauma, but now on a bigger scale.

7 News Reporter Aliah Keller gives us an inside look of one of their homes, and tells us it’s Crittenton’s first step to tackle a state crisis.

Children at Crittenton Services are finding a life they never had, but the trauma for some has taken them states away from this Valley they call home.

A crisis that won’t be a reality for some families for long…

“I think what’s more important is West Virginia is really proud about serving its own. So, we’re making an effort to make sure they don’t have to go out-of-state to make sure services are available.” Richard Royse, President and CEO of Crittenton Services

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says around 260 children are in out-of-state residential or psychiatric facilities as we speak. They’re sent away for behavioral treatment.

Meanwhile, Crittenton Services and a crew of volunteers aren’t letting this problem go.

“If we’re able to provide yet an alternative that keeps them in state. That vantage point is tremendously important to make sure they have good relations with their families or restore those relations.” Richard Royse, President and CEO of Crittenton Services

“This is about our mission at Sisters of Charity: We are about serving those in need, especially women and children.” Sister Luke Boiarski, Sister’s of Charity of Nazareth

And so now, both Crittenton Services and a crew of volunteers are transforming the Wade House from housing 6 individuals… all sharing beds… to one bedroom per person. That, in turn, would serve those with higher acuity needs.

It’s all taking a whole team effort with the help of the Sister’s of Charity of Nazareth.

“I want to thank the community for their support. Community support on this really made this happen, and when you’re serving children that’s what it’s all about.” Richard Royse, President and CEO of Crittenton Services

Crittenton Services hopes to move its first child in the home by January 1st.

If you’d like to make a donation toward the Wade House renovations, call 304-242-7060.