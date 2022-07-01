WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fireworks, fun and food were all part of the festivities at this year’s Fourth of July celebration at The Highlands.

People of all ages came out to start the fourth off on the right foot.

Anyone who wanted to witness the gorgeous glow in the night sky in person had the opportunity to set up their chairs or simply sit on their tailgates for the launching of the fireworks.

The fireworks were launched at the fenced enclosure between WalMart and Hampton Inn at dusk.

This provided quite the perfect place to watch the show and have some family time.

I just think it’s great for them to spend time with each other to start the holiday weekend off up here because there are things going on continuously all weekend. I just think it’s the best place to start.”) Christine Thomas, Quaker Steak & Lube

The Ohio County Commission wants to do this to show the community that we want to give something back to them to show that we are all working together for the same things in this country. We want to show off the success of the Highlands and we want to help the local merchants and we want to bring the community together. Randy Wharton, President, Ohio Co. Commission

Friday night’s event kicked off at 5 PM.

Quaker Steak & Lube even provided live music and all of the restaurants at The Highlands were open for business.

The fireworks were streamed live on wtrf.com and WTRF’s facebook page.