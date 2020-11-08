Crowds form at Ohio’s Statehouse: celebrations after a summer of protest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After Joe Biden was announced as the President-elect, crowds started to form in cities across the country, including Columbus.

In front of the Ohio Statehouse — the site of protests and demonstrations for much of 2020 — the mood was of pure joy and celebration. People waved flags and honked their horns non-stop for hours.

Karen Carey, a local teacher, was especially moved by the election of Kamala Harris as Vice-President. Carey is also a woman of color, an HBCU graduate and a member of AKA sorority — all firsts that Harris will be bringing to the White House.

“Today is a new day for every African-American girl of color,” Carey said. “Biden-Harris! I’m elated, I’m excited.

“Biden-Harris!” she chanted.

Despite having more than a four-million-vote lead nationally, Joe Biden’s victory came down to thousands of votes in a handful of states. The next step will be votes cast in the Electoral College.

Political analyst Paul Beck says the Electoral College isn’t going anywhere.

“We’re not going to change it. It’s there. It would require a constitutional amendment to be able to do away with it. And so we just will learn to live with it.”

That system usually benefits Ohio.

Ohio’s traditional role as a bellwether swing-state makes it the center of attention for campaigns and political media every four years.

But this year as Ohio goes, so goes the nation in a different direction.

2020 was the first presidential election since 1960 that Ohio didn’t pick the winner.

Beck says we’ll soon be able to measure whether Ohio is becoming solidly red, or if it was simply the Trump factor.

“Trump plays very well among working class Ohioans; he plays very well in rural areas,” Beck said. “There’s something, some magic that Trump has that appeals to Ohio voters in a way that it didn’t appeal to voters in Pennsylania or Michigan or some other midwestern states.

“Whether it goes away once Trump goes away…I don’t think we know right now.”

Now, the transition begins with the Biden administration reportedly taking its first steps into reality.

Their transition website has launched, and will soon take applications for people who want to serve their country in the new government.