CSX vehicle hits a woman’s car causing damage, no injuries reported

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – (WTRF) A CSX vehicle hit a woman’s car Tuesday.

Moundsville police say it happened when she crossed the railroad tracks at 13th and Thompson in Moundsville.

Police Chief Tom Mitchell tells 7News the call came in just before one Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chief Mitchell, a track maintenance vehicle, or tamper as it is called, was traveling at a very slow rate down the tracks.

He says the woman, who was stopped at the stop sign, didn’t realize that the railroad vehicle was actually moving.



“She got into the middle of the rails and she was struck by the vehicle which did extensive damage to the vehicle, but fortunately did not injure the woman. The CSX vehicle sustained some damage so they are going to have to take it back to the shop so they can fix it.” Chief Tom Mitchell, Moundsville Police

Chief Mitchell says the tamper is federally mandated with a yield sign and proper CSX markings on it.

He says the tamper is approximately 45 feet in length.