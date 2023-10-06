WEIRTON, W.Va. — The Weirton Festival committee is getting geared up for the 2023 Christmas on Main Street Event taking place on Saturday, November 18.

This event has become a hometown favorite, including free ice skating, train rides, inflatables, bands, dance groups, fireworks, and more.

In addition to the free activities, there will be craft vendors and food trucks,

And back by popular demand, the Cutest Christmas Pet Photo Contest.

The Cutest Christmas Pet Photo Contest is an online contest for anyone.

The contest starts on Sunday, October 1, and runs to Friday, November 3. Contestants can submit a Christmas pet photo for an entry fee of $10, also giving them ten votes.

They can share the contest on social media with friends and loved ones to encourage them to vote for the Cutest Christmas Pet.

The top three winners will be awarded over $2,000 in prizes.

There are specifications as to what type of photo can be entered and how to enter. Visit the Weirton Festival Committee’s Christmas Main Street Facebook page or the contest website.

Proceeds from the contest will benefit the Weirton Festival Committee, Christmas on Main Street, and a local charity during the holiday season.