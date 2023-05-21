WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bicyclists of all skill levels are marking their calendars for next Sunday, May 28.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s the 16th Annual Wheeling Heritage Trail Tour.

It starts at Heritage Port at 7 a.m.

There are three different tours to choose from–ten miles, thirty miles or sixty-two miles.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s not a race. So there’s no competition to go really fast. It’s just about getting out there, enjoying yourself on a beautiful day with your bike and make sure you bring lots of water.” Evan Campbell, Quick Service Bicycle Shop employee

“All distance routes, there’s be rest areas. One at the Brooke County line, one at West Liberty and one at Bethany College at the fieldhouse to accommodate your needs in case you need hydration or some food or a little bit of rest, before you continue on your route.” David Crow, Quick Service Bicycle Shop manager

They all end up back at Heritage Port, where there will be kids’ activities and food trucks.

You can register online here.