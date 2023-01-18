A man in Beech Grove, Indiana, was arrested on January 14 after his young son was seen handling a firearm, according to the Beech Grove Police Department.

Surveillance footage released by police shows a young child waving a handgun and walking around in an exterior corridor of an apartment building.

Police told Storyful that neighbors had seen a small child carrying what they believed to be a black-and-silver handgun inside the common hallway of the apartment building. Police said once officers located the child’s father, Shane Osborne, he denied that any firearms were in the residence. Osborne, age 45, told police that he had been sleeping, and was unaware that his son was outside in the apartment’s common hallway.

Police said they searched the apartment and a firearm was located. Police said that Osborne was charged with neglect of dependent, and his four-year-old son was released to his mother.

Osborne is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, January 17, the Beech Grove Police Department said.