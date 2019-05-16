Dad unable to be at wedding, Officer steps in

A heartwarming story out of California.

A man who was prevented at the last minute from traveling to his daughter’s wedding — receiving help from a total stranger.

The father of the bride was a former police officer — and he and his daughter received some very special help from his brothers and sisters in blue.

The newly married bride, Amanda Rabe says her dad still suffers from a spinal cord and brain injury, after he was shot in the line of duty several years ago.

Today, he suffers from severe migraines, which cause him to pass out.

So, TSA wouldn’t allow him to fly from their home in Idaho to California, for his daughters most important day of her life her wedding day.

So a tight-knit law enforcement circle got to work and put out a bolo for a stand-in for the brides’ father.

And Officer Jake Steel was ready.

Literally, an hour before her wedding, Amanda got a phone call from her mom telling her of the heartwarming news.

And to top an already incredible day, Jake even stepped in for the father-daughter dance.