Dale County woman accused of falsifying paternity tests, drug screenings

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — The owner of an Ozark-based lab collection company is under investigation for allegedly giving fake records to the Dale County Department of Human Resources.

According to a release from the Ozark Police Department, Brandy Murrah, 36, of Clopton is believed to have falsified paternity tests and drug test screenings.

The Investigation Division began looking into the allegation against Murrah’s company, A&J Lab Collections on May 2.

A source tells WDHN that, if the allegations are true, several children may have been wrongfully taken from their families by the Ozark judicial system. She allegedly pocketed money by keeping lab fees for herself.

Sgt. Cody Evans with the Ozark Police Department said police found out about the forgeries after getting tipped off by an unnamed doctor in Florida.

Another source said Murrah, under her previous last name Williams, was convicted on five counts of fraudulent use of a credit card in Houston County in 2013. Court records show that her case ended in a guilty plea resulting in her being sentenced to 14 months in prison and three years of probation.

A warrant has been placed for her arrest, and felony charges are expected. However, the investigation is still in progress, and more charges are pending.