It’s been a year since Damar Hamlin collapsed on an NFL field and to mark the moment Damar Hamlin got a new tattoo.

The Buffalo Bills safety and Pittsburgh native got a tattoo on his neck that shows the heart hands symbol that Hamlin has been known for using in the year since his collapse with a heartbeat.

Hamlin got the tattoo from artist Alexander Brenes from Miami, Florida.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle on Monday Night Football while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023.

Training staff on the field performed CPR on Hamlin and AED was used to restart his heartbeat after he had gone into cardiac arrest.

Hamlin had a long road to recovery, but made it back this current NFL season and made a tackle against the Denver Broncos in November.