WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Dance is defined as the movement of the body in a rhythmic way to music for the purpose of expressing an idea, emotion, and delight of the movement itself.

Dance is expression that shows no limits. Dancing Wheels is at Oglebay Institute's School of Dance for a class using movement and performance in a unique way! This class combines both "stand up" and "sit down" dancers for a fun and educational experience for all!

It knows no limitations as the Dancing Wheels Company has shown. They are the first physically integrated dance company in America that was founded by a dancer and a wheelchair user herself.

”Dancing wheels really stuck out to me because not only was I able to dance, but it actually felt like a really great way to give back to my community. And it was super interesting because not only being able to dance with other dancers, but dancers who use wheelchairs are… There’s another element.” Sara Lawrence-Sucato – Director of Education, Dancing Wheels Company and School

Students of all abilities were able to participate in the physically integrated modern dance class they held at the Oglebay Institute’s Studio of Dance brought in by a grant from the Rosemary Front Foundation.

Director Cheryl Pompeo first fell in love with Dancing Wheels when she saw them on Mister Rogers and is proud to have presented this program to the Ohio Valley for years since.

”I think that it’s very important that we have our dancers understand that you don’t have to be a standard dancer to dance, that everyone has the ability to dance. And we have a program here called Dance Abilities. And so this showcases dancers with all kinds of physical abilities or physical limitations, but they dance right alongside each other.” Cheryl Pompeo – Director, Oglebay Institute School of Dance

Combining both “standup” dancers, who dance using two feet, and “sit-down” dancers, who dance using a wheelchair or some other apparatus to help them move is an educational experience for everyone involved – showcasing how adaptations are not limitations in the dance world.

Craig is a sit-down dancer and has always loved singing and entertaining. Dancing was always something he wanted to incorporate into his performances and Dancing Wheels helped him enhance his talents.

”Hey, listen, most people have never seen things like this, but that’s what we’re here for. So that you know, that anything is possible. Whatever it is that you want to do in life, there’s literally nothing that could stop you except you. So, if there’s something that you want to do, hey, listen, just get out there and do it.” Craig Sams III – Lil Craig of 2Reel

He now shares his experience with other sit-down dancers, and even stand-up dancers wanting to try something new.

This has been one of the many educational experiences Oglebay Institute’s Studio of Dance has had with Dancing Wheels and it surely wont be the last.