Dangers of youth vaping, juuling

When you hear about vaping and e-cigarettes, most people will say “it’s safer than smoking cigarettes.”

While that’s true for former adult cigarette users vaping for harm reduction, nicotine can have very negative consequences for young people.

According to YSS Prevention Coordinator Valery Staskey, officials have found nicotine has direct effects on a developing brain.

This impacts students’ learning, attention, and memory capabilities.

Not to mention, some percentage of teens using these products will become addicted to nicotine.

Doctors report smoking just one e-cigarette exposes your body to nearly the same amount of nicotine you’d find in an entire pack of cigarettes.

“Safer does not mean safe. Young people are putting their health at risk. There are chemicals in the vape juice that can create cognitive problems for young people. Our biggest concern though is nicotine addiction. Even with a Juul, there is always nicotine,” Staskey said.

To prevent addiction, officials are calling on parents to step up and become more involved.

Here are some ways parents can do that:

Talk to your kids about the risks – What’s known and not

Familiarize yourself with the products

Raise your antennae for detection

For local prevention resources, call the Impact Coalition at (304) 233-2045.