Day of Hope sheds light on recovery

WHEELING W.Va (WTRF) The 7th annual West Virginia Day of Hope is taking place this weekend. This organization is spreading awareness through several events such as live music, an interfaith service, and a rally.

The faith community encourages young people to embrace a drug-free lifestyle as well as provides resources and support for those who are struggling.

The group focuses on prevention, treatment, and recovery. Many gathered outside Centre Market and held signs of positivity to let others know they are not alone.

All of this is a part of a three-day celebration of hope and recovery here in our community. What they are doing here today is just making people aware that recovery is possible, recovery is joyful, and recovery happens. That’s the message we are trying to get across to folks who might need to know that. Pastor Erica Harley, Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church

Come out together with us and kind of just show support to the recovery community in that way or people who are waiting to initiate recovery, to show support that we are here for them and that we still see them as a person rather than a disease. Marisa Scott, Project Coordinator, Youth System, Inc and the community impact coalition

You can call or text 1844 HELP4WV or (844-435-7498) to get connected with substance abuse treatment and behavioral health services near you.