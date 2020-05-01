Day one of reopening: What’s open and what’s not in Ohio, PA, WV

Wheeling, WV.a (WTRF/WKBN) – Friday is the first day for Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia to begin the process of restarting their economies.

In Ohio, the reopening Friday begins with the health care system. All procedures that do not require an overnight stay in the hospital can resume, Gov. Mike DeWine announced earlier this week.

DeWine said dentists and veterinarian offices can also return to “full steam ahead” with their procedures.

In West Virginia, Governor Jim justice has allowed the reopening process to begin in the health care system.

Elective medical procedures are allowed to resume and outpatient healthcare is open.

West Virginia’s new “Safer At Home” order begins on May 4th at 12. am which is part of the WV Comeback Reopening Plan

In Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf says all golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips, and privately owned campgrounds are allowed to open across the state, but these businesses will be required to follow a strict set of social distancing guidelines.

State park campgrounds will remain closed until May 14.

Campgrounds remain closed in Ohio as well as hair salons and tattoo parlors. However, golf courses have been allowed to remain open.

Included in phase one of reopening in Ohio is health care (May 1), manufacturing, construction, distribution, and “general offices,” (May 4), and consumer retail (May 12).

Ohio also extended its stay-at-home order until May 29.