Daycare that was an offshoot of Children Solutions will go forward under new ownership

When the CEO of Children Solutions, Larry Lawson, was arrested in Florida for sexual activity with a minor, it effectively meant the end of the organization as it was known.

But the director of one of its offshoots—Imagination Station Day Care—wants to set the record straight.

Stella Bryan assures the parents of the 30 children there that while it is closing today, it will re-open July 20 under a new name and ownership.

Bryan said Imagination Station was under the corporate umbrella of Larry Lawson’s organization, but he had absolutely no hands-on participation in it.

Early Friday morning, Bryan was at her computer, applying for a West Virginia business license.

She says she will take over the daycare, re-naming it PLAYS (Play Like All Youth Should.)

She says the health department and fire marshal will need to re-issue permits, and the WV DHHR must put the daycare license in her name.

She hopes it can all be finalized by July 20, so she has optimistically set that as their re-opening date.

“We love what we do here, and we can’t wait to re-open,” said teacher Melissa Madison.

“There’s been some confusion on social media with people saying we’re shutting down,” explained Stella Bryan. “We’re only taking a quick break to get the ownership changed. We’ll be back, with a fresh start.”

The day care takes children ages six months to 12 years.

There are eight employees, including Bryan, the director.

She said the daycare belonged to Children Solutions, but she noted, “We understand he is dissolving everything in Children Solutions as of July 1.”

Children Solutions LLC was created in March 2017, providing life skills training and parenting classes for families in crisis.

They were a contract agency used by Child Protective Services and Youth Services.