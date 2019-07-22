Breaking News
Days before his arrival in Wheeling, President Trump praises West Virginia

by: John Lynch

Yesterday, President Donald Trump sent out a tweet praising West Virginia, days before his arrival in Wheeling.

President Donald Trump

Governor Jim Justice’s Campaign Manager Mike Lukach commented on President Trump’s tweet.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Governor Jim Justice West Virginia’s economy has boomed. In the first quarter of this year West Virginia lead the country in personal income growth, the state’s coal industry has rebounded, and unemployment has continued to drop. And on top of that under Governor Justices’s leadership West Virginia is making historic investments in its roads and schools”

Mike Lukach- Jim Justice’s Campaign Manager

President Trump will be in Wheeling for a private campaign fundraiser Wednesday inside The Wes Banco Arena.

The event is hosted by Robert E. Murray, president, and CEO of Murray Energy

This will be President Donald Trumps second visit to Wheeling in less then 10 months

