Deer found in ocean & other great videos

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania rank top in the nation for drug-related deaths. Since 1970, the US has spent over one trillion dollars trying to fight against the war on drugs. But is it working? 7News spoke with one official who believes West Virginia is actually seeing a positive impact in people ranging from 12 to 25.

A study conducted by the U-S-Drug-Test-Centers shows the most recent data for substance abuse. It measured Marijuana, alcohol, vaping, pain killers, and harder drugs like cocaine in youth. West Virginia is actually ranking at the top for the biggest decrease inactivity for some categories.