Delegate Fluharty weighs in on goals for upcoming legislative session

West Virginia (WTRF) — Although we are a little over a month into the New Year– Legislative sessions have not yet convened But, come next Wednesday– session starts.

7news spoke to West Virginia Delegate Shawn Fluharty on his goals headed into the first Legislative Session of 2021.

All but three states, including West Virginia, have started their legislative session. Delegate Shawn Fluharty says he believes we will see a lot of activity early on in this session, being it’s the first of the year.

He says the first thing that he believes will be a topic is the pandemic and how we can rebuild our state, working class, and small businesses. He says this should be the central focus of this session.

Although this is very important to Fluharty, he hopes to be able to continue talks regarding the “Stay in the State Act.” This was to formed to help influence the younger population to — you guessed it–stay in the state. He hopes to provide tax credits for those looking to stay after graduation.

A lot of people don’t realize– we’re number two in the country on young people who default on their student loans. So, when you’re defaulting on your student loans, what are you not doing? You’re not doing things that drive our economy. You’re not buying cars. You’re not buying homes. You’re too busy trying to pay off your student loans. If we can alleviate that stress for young people, it would be an incentive for them to stay and an incentive for some to come back. DELEGATE SHAWN FLUHARTY, (D) West Virginia

Fluharty says they are now focusing on this in a bipartisan manner thanks to Senator Shelley Moore Capito joining in on the act.

His main goal is to improve young people’s quality in life, in hopes they won’t leave the state at the rates we are seeing.

We of course will keep you updated on this act and the legislative session as it starts next Wednesday, February 10th.