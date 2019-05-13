Deputies: Woman arrested in Largo Burger King bathroom with 7 syringes hidden in body

A Pinellas County woman is facing charges after deputies say she hid several syringes in her vagina.

Deputies were called to the bathroom of a Burger King in Largo last week for a woman who was “snarling and yelling at staff,” an arrest report says. Responding deputies wrote in their report the woman was refusing to leave the property and showed several indicators of narcotics use.

The woman, identified as 35-year-old Jaymie Wescott, allowed deputies to search her but pulled away when they searched her groin area, the arrest report says. Deputies say they “felt something hard in her vagina area.”

According to the arrest report, Wescott refused to say what the item was but uttered that she “f***** up.” Deputies noted they gave her several chances to tell them what the contraband was, and was warned she would face additional charges if it was brought into the jail.

Wescott was brought to the Pinellas County Jail, where deputies say she removed seven syringes from her vagina. The arrest report says there was a clear substance inside the syringes but did not identify what the substance was.

Wescott was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, introducing or possessing contraband in a county detention facility and resisting an officer without violence.