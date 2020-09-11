Destination West Virginia: Grand Vue Park

Marshall County, W.Va (WTRF) — The word on the block at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville is that Wild and Wonderful starts here… But I figured I needed to make that decision myself. So, 7News anchor Shelby Davis took to take to the sky to see just what all the hype is about.

Mountain Biking… Disc Golf… Mini Golf… Swimming… hiking… and even an entire zipline canopy tour—that’s just the tip of the iceberg for things happening up here on the hill in Marshall County.

I’m the adventurous type, so I suited up and took to the ropes to experience a view of the great outdoors unlike any other.

We have eight ziplines, which is our ‘Wild and Wonderful Tour.’ They start out at a slower and little bit shorter zipline, and then we reach our ‘Mountainside Zipline Ride’ which 2,100 feet of pure fun. BEN BOLOCK – ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER, GRAND VUE PARK

Although some wouldn’t brave the course—I did. Not to mention it was pouring rain! But it just adds to the thrill of things, right?

You come up here and you relax, or you have that adventure. I mean, we have so many different options for adventure. Just looking at what you just did across the ropes course is something that not everybody is willing to do. CRAIG WHITE – GENERAL MANAGER, GRAND VUE PARK

But—just because I had the time of my life, doesn’t mean it’s everyone’s cup of tea. Which is why Grand Vue caters to everyone!

There’s something for everybody. There’s miniature golf, and in the summertime, we have the pools available. And by adding the zipline part, we have things for kids as young as six years old, all the way up to 95 years old is I think the oldest individual to do the zipline. CRAIG WHITE – GENERAL MANAGER, GRAND VUE PARK

There’s so much the park has to offer—that they even have places to sleep so you can take a break between each day of adventure.

The cabins are beautiful. We have three story three full bath and one floor layouts. And of course, our new treetop villas which by far are one of the most luxurious cabins in the area. CRAIG WHITE – GENERAL MANAGER, GRAND VUE PARK

Not to mention the views seen here on the hilltop will beat out any other in the Ohio Valley.

People that are in the area, don’t be afraid to visit things that are ion your backyard. Sometimes we take things for granted and say, “Go elsewhere,” but if you come check us out, we will make it worth your while. BEN BOLOCK – ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER, GRAND VUE PARK “

I think it’s pretty clear they’re right. Wild and Wonderful really does start here. So, if you’re looking for a weekend getaway—look no further than Grand Vue Park.