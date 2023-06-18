WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – June 19 is Juneteenth and the City of Wheeling is planning to host their annual ceremony and celebration at the Plaza on Market Street starting at 6 p.m.

The ceremony will include several speakers who plan to speak to what Juneteenth is and why it is important to American History.

After the ceremony, celebrations will kick off with food trucks, music and live entertainment.

This is a free, family friendly event.

“Sometimes with Juneteenth and the way it’s been rolled out, a lot of folks think this is a black celebration just for black people. No. It is something that initially affected black people as a part of America. So, if you consider yourself an American – Juneteenth and the celebration is for you too.” Ron Scott Jr., Cultural Diversity & Community Outreach Director, YWCA

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 but has been celebrated in Wheeling for the last four years.

Scott says this event will teach you something new and you’ll have a great time engaging with the community.