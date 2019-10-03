Details revealed for this year’s Nutcracker Villiage in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Details have been revealed for this year’s Nutcracker Village and Advent Market at Fort Steuben.
Trinity Health System will be the presenting sponsor for the event, which has become a yearly tradition.
Organizers say the 2019 nutcrackers will be put out on November 26th and are currently being touched up.
One of the new events this year will reportedly be a gingerbread house competition.
