Details revealed for this year’s Nutcracker Villiage in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Details have been revealed for this year’s Nutcracker Village and Advent Market at Fort Steuben.

Trinity Health System will be the presenting sponsor for the event, which has become a yearly tradition.

Organizers say the 2019 nutcrackers will be put out on November 26th and are currently being touched up.

One of the new events this year will reportedly be a gingerbread house competition.

