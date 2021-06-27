Devastating flooding and honoring lives lost in the last year: Check out last week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – As heavy rain lingered over parts of the Ohio Valley, Cameron was one of the areas hardest hit by flash flooding. It was so bad residents say it was the worst the area has seen in years, and they’ve been picking up the pieces all week.

As homes and businesses were devastated by the damage, the community rallied together to clear away the mud and debris. Governor Jim Justice even declared a State of Emergency in Marshall County due to the conditions. Fortunately, no lives were lost, but people did have to be rescued.



In Brooke County, commissioners are worried taxes could increase as the Northern Regional Jail ups its costs.

However, they are considering other options. Commissioners tell 7News they budget a certain amount for the jail each year, but the 2021 budget was already finalized and the jail just voted on the increase last month. Now, they’re working with the county’s prosecutor and magistrate to find the solution.

In Belmont County, there was a solemn memorial this week, 15 months in the making.

Since church services and funerals were stalled due to the pandemic, there were more than 200 families who never got to give their loved ones a proper goodbye. Senior Services of Belmont County organized the memorial, as well as a plaque to hold the memory of these individuals.

It was a bit of a happier occasion when the Mountain State turned 158-years-old this week.

As part of the celebration, the winners of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery were announced. Among them were four people from the Ohio Valley. Governor Jim Justice also lifted the state’s mandatory mask mandate.

Although it’s been open for months, East Ohio Regional Hospital finally got to celebrate its return to the community.

Governor Mike DeWine and Congressman Bill Johnson were in attendance to cut the ribbon. They say the value of having this hospital in the community is beyond measure, especially the emergency room. EORH currently employs 500 people and reportedly plans to add additional programs for mental health and drug addiction.



For the latest headlines any time of the week, be sure to stay with 7News.