Crews clearing scene of early morning house fires

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — (update 5:00 a.m.) The Wheeling Fire Department is clearing the scene of a two-building structure fire in an alley near 18th street.

Fire officials said they received a call around 2:30 a.m about a fire in a vacant home at 92 Lane 15.

They reported it quickly spread to a neighboring house, 90 Lane 15, which also sustained heavy damage.

That home was occupied, but crews said the residents and their dog were able to escape unharmed.

According to officials, the flames are mostly out.



