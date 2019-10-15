UPDATE: House fires under control in Mozart

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Firefighters have now eliminated a second alarm house fire in Mozart.

Authorities received calls about a possible house fire at 10 South Frazier Ave. around 3:15 a.m.

When first responders arrived, the house was fully involved in flames and collapsed within 20 minutes.

Public Information Officer Philip Stahl told 7News the blaze then spread to a second house, 12 South Frazier Ave, and was quickly engulfed in flames.

Stahl said the residents in that home were able to escape unharmed.

Fire officials are ruling the structure a total loss.

A third house received exterior fire damage.

Authorities are currently working to learn how the fire started.

The top of South Frazier Ave. is closed to traffic for at least another two hours.

Engine 2 (Center Wheeling), Engine 4 (South Wheeling), Engine 5 (Wheeling Island), Rescue 1, Ladder 1, Squad 2 and additional off-duty personnel were called to the fire scene and to be on standby for any other emergencies within the city.

