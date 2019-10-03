Digital Exclusive: 100 years of Ebbert Farms

2019 marks 100 years of Ebbert Farms.
The farm started as a dairy farm in 1919 and throughout the years transitioned into a fruit and vegetable farm.
Even after 100 years, the Ebbert’s still get customers from families that remember the stat of the farm.
Ebbert Farms and Ebbert Farm Market has been a staple of the Ohio Valley for the past century.
