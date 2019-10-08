Digital Exclusive: Bike Share Program and how to rent a bicycle

Wheeling W.VA (WTRF)- Through a partnership with the city of Wheeling and The Health Plan, residents now have access to rent a bike for leisure or exercise.

The system was put in last Friday with ten bikes stationed near the front entrance of WesBanco Arena and adjacent to Heritage Trail.

For two dollars an hour you can rent one of these bicycles and here’s how to do it.

Go to the app store on your mobile device and search for MOVATIC that’s M-O-V-A-T-I-C and press install.

Once you open the app, create an account, enter your credit card information, and then carefully read the terms and conditions you’ll be ready to choose the bike that you want by just typing the number in.

Once all of the steps are completed, you’ll be ready to ride.

Once your ride is over, all you have to do is place the bike back into the docking station, lock it up and press end rental on the mobile app.