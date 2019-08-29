Digital Exclusive: Brew Keepers taproom officially open

Brew Keepers started out with two partners, Kevin and Josh, competing at brewing competitions until finally opening up their own brewery about three years ago.

Brew Keepers originally was a wholesale brewery that distributed all around West Virginia but the plan to open a taproom was there since day one.

Now after buying the building and remodeling that started about 15 months, the new taproom is officially open.

The taproom will include 16 taps; 13 standard brews that will always be on tap, with three taps being reserved for rotational beers.

After the opening weekend, Brew Keepers will bring in the seasonal beers for Octoberfest.

Here’s a look at the hours of operation:

Tuesday: 4pm – 10pm

Wednesday: 4pm – 10pm

Thursday: 12pm – 10pm

Friday: 12pm – 10pm

Saturday: 11am – 10pm

Closed: Sunday & Monday