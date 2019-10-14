Digital Exclusive: Democratic Debate, what the Ohio Valley wants discussed

Thursday is the next Democratic Debate in Westerville, OH.

One local resident in the Wheeling area says that candidates should discuss more about climate change as well as more job opportunities for the middle class.

Gun violence is also looked at as one of the most important issues and another resident wants to hear more from the candidates about ways to limit and avoid the violence.

One local woman thinks the most important topic that needs to be discussed is the conflict between Syria and Turkey.

