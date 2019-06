On Founder’s Day, generosity is the name of the game.

On Friday, both Riesbeck’s locations were piling up with everything from book bags to clothing.

The lunch special at Vagaond Kitchen sold out in the first few hours.

Multiple loads of donations were also delivered to the WTRF building.

The one thing that all locations had in common was the endless amount of selflessness shown by the community.

The biggest “Thank You” goes to each and every person that donated to Foster Hope Ohio Valley.