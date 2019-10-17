Digital Exclusive: Show of Hands spotlight, SMART Center

Rachel’s on 16th is one of four businesses presenting at this year’s Show of Hands.

Show of Hands is a crowd funded event where attendees vote for one project or business that is in need of funding.

SMART Center is presenting in hopes to fund new signage for the front of the building and a special addition to attract attention.

The plans are to put a replica T-Rex head sticking out of the side window on the second floor of the building.

If SMART Center receives the most votes and wins, they plan to use the funds for the publicity.

Only two more businesses to be highlighted this week only on WTRF.com.

