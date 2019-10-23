Digital Exclusive: Show of Hands spotlight, The Blended Homestead

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Blended Homestead is the fourth and final business presenting at tonight’s Show of Hands.

Show of Hands is a crowd-funded event where attendees vote for one project or business that is in need of funding.

The Blended Homestead provides the Ohio Valley with locally raised chickens, pigs and produce.

The demand for their produce is growing and the homestead is growing as well.

The Blended Homestead is making a pitch for more equipment to transport more meat chickens that are sold.

Doors open for Show of Hands TONIGHT at 6 PM, the winner will be announced shortly after.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter