Digital Exclusive: Tyler Consolidated student asked to her first high school dance

Spencer Corley surprised his fellow classmate, Audrey Booher, with an invitation to attend the upcoming homecoming dance at Tyler Consolidated High School.

For Audrey, this dance is especially important because it’s her first one ever.

Spencer and Audrey have been classmates, and more importantly friends, since the 7th grade.

Spencer wanted to give his longtime friend the same homecoming experience as everyone else.

Audrey is known around the school as down to Earth with a personality as big as her heart.

The homecoming dance is September 21st and Audrey already has the color of her dress in mind, purple, her favorite of all colors.