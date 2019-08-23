Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Digital Exclusive: Tyler Consolidated student asked to her first high school dance

News

by: Steven Ruffing

Posted: / Updated:

Spencer Corley surprised his fellow classmate, Audrey Booher, with an invitation to attend the upcoming homecoming dance at Tyler Consolidated High School.

For Audrey, this dance is especially important because it’s her first one ever.

Spencer and Audrey have been classmates, and more importantly friends, since the 7th grade.

Spencer wanted to give his longtime friend the same homecoming experience as everyone else.

Audrey is known around the school as down to Earth with a personality as big as her heart.

The homecoming dance is September 21st and Audrey already has the color of her dress in mind, purple, her favorite of all colors.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter