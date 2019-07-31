Digital Exclusive: What does a senior graphic designer think about the 2020 Presidential logos?

The second round of Democratic debates started last night with the first half of candidates and the second half of candidates will face off tonight.

Each candidate has a logo, that logo’s job is to get the candidate as much attention and recognition as possible.

All politics aside, who has the best looking campaign logo?

Wheelhouse Creative’s Senior Graphic Designer Rick Palkovic looked at campaign logos from the top 10 Democratic candidates, President Trump, and Republican competition Bill Weld.

Who do you think has the best looking campaign logo out of the ones we looked at?