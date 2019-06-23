Diocese of Cleveland releases names of 22 priests accused of abusing minors

by: The Associated Press

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – A Roman Catholic diocese based in Cleveland has made a list of 22 previously unnamed priests and other clergy it says have been accused of sexually abusing minors.

The recently-released list contained the names of 21 priests and a deacon, along with those of 29 priests whom the diocese had previously been named publicly.

Bishop Nelson Perez said in a letter announcing the release that a committee assembled by the diocese determined that the accusations against clerics were “more than likely not to be true.”

