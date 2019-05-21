News

Diocese of Steubenville cuts several departments

Posted: May 21, 2019 04:23 PM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 04:26 PM EDT

Diocese of Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton announced that four positions in the chancery have been eliminated and one position has been reduced to part-time. 

The positions eliminated included the executive assistant to the bishop, the director of stewardship and development, as well as both employees in the information and technology department. The assistant to the director of stewardship and development has been reduced to a part-time position.

The reason for the cuts is  to “make the diocese operate more efficiently and still be able to sustain the level of services.” said the release 

