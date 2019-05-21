Diocese of Steubenville cuts several departments

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Diocese of Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton announced that four positions in the chancery have been eliminated and one position has been reduced to part-time.

The positions eliminated included the executive assistant to the bishop, the director of stewardship and development, as well as both employees in the information and technology department. The assistant to the director of stewardship and development has been reduced to a part-time position.

The reason for the cuts is to “make the diocese operate more efficiently and still be able to sustain the level of services.” said the release