Star of the TV show “Dirty Jobs” Mike Rowe is reminding people of his work ethic scholarship on a meme Facebook post.

Rowe writes, “Unlike the others (memes), this one features a quote that I actually said.”

The post had a picture of Rowe with the quotes, “I know guys who worked hard to get a construction operation running. Some had to take out a loan on a big old diesel truck. Why would we forgive the cost of a degree but not the cost of a lease payment?”

“For some reason, we think a tool that looks like a diploma is somehow more important than that big piece of metal in the driveway that allows the guy to build homes that you are in.”

Rowe continued to say that he shared the meme to remind people that his scholarship mikeroweWORKS is once again taking applications.

A million dollars is up for grabs for anyone who wishes to master a skill that doesn’t require a four-year degree, Rowe writes.