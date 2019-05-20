Discover Recovery offers public information, resources on opioid addiction

The fight against the opioid crisis continues in the Mountain State and Wheeling City leaders are making sure citizens are well informed in case of an emergency.

A free open house event will be held Wednesday, May 22 at WesBanco Arena, offering infromation and resources to the general public.

More than 35 experts and organizations will be available for questions or one-on-one meetings and there will be two different training sessions on how to use narcan at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

“The point of Discover Recovery is to offer resources and information to family members so that they can be ready and prepared with a plan, with information so that when the person they love says ‘yes, I want help,’ they have all the information they already need,” said Wendy Scatterday, Wheeling City Council, 4th Ward.

Scatterday also says that the Discover Recovery is a judgement-free zone and pre-registration is not required — just show up!