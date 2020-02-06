Ditch the old Valentine’s Day tradition and cuddle up with a fur-ever friend

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Coors Light is reimbursing the first 1,000 people who adopt a shelter dog between February 4 and February 21.

It’s to encourage people to ditch the old Valentine’s Day tradition of going out and to stay home and cuddle up with a fur-ever friend.

6.5 million animals go into shelters every year and three million are euthanized.

So Coors said to look for unconditional love at your local shelter.

Unfortunately for West Virginia and Pennsylvania, the offer is not valid here. Or in California, South Dakota, Texas or Virginia.

It is valid in Ohio and officials at the Belmont County Animal Shelter are glad to hear it.

They have lots of dogs just waiting for a forever home and to be able to get $100 back from the adoption fee could be the start of a trend.

Whoever come up with that, it’s a really neat idea. It would be nice if even more companies, even larger companies, or even businesses in Belmont County, if they wanted to say we’ll sponsor two dogs, you know if you adopt, stop at our business, and we’ll pay for your adoption fee. Lisa Williams, Belmont County Dog Warden

There’s a love story right now at the shelter.

A bonded pair of Huskies, Togo and Slushie, are up for adoption together. In fact, Togo cries when they are separated.

All the dogs in the above video available for adoption.

You can call the shelter at (740) 695-4708.