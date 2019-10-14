DMX checks into rehab cancels concerts

It’s so he can check into a rehabilitation facility.

In a statement, the rapper said he’s checking into rehab to put his family and his sobriety first.

He also apologized for the canceled shows and thanked his fans for their continued support.

The hip hop star’s real name is Earl Simmons.

He has struggled with substance abuse for years and has been arrested on multiple charges…

Including drug possession and animal cruelty.

This January, DMX was released from prison after serving a year behind bars for tax fraud.