Do the Wheeling Nailers have what it takes to serve in the armed forces?

Ahead of their military appreciation night, the Wheeling Nailers were put to the test to see if they have what it takes to serve in the armed forces.

Local air force recruiters put them through the paces.

Push ups, sit ups, pull ups, and running were all on the challenge list to see what the military goes through in their special warfare training.

The Nailers’ Military Appreciation Night happens on Friday, November 8th.

What we try to teach our guys is just teamwork which they’re obviously already pretty good at so instill teamwork, discipline. Staff Sergeant Jonathan Cummings, Air Force Recruiter

It’s super important to reach out to the military and know we appreciate them and all that they do for us. I have grandparents that have all been in the Canadian military, so I like to try and get involved as much as I can. Brad Drobot, Wheeling Nailers Left Wing

My grandfather was in the Air Force, so it means a lot to kind of see what they go through everyday. We kind of want to show our support for all of the military branches. Craig Skudalski, Wheeling Nailers Defenseman

The Air Force recruitment branch hopes to do more events in the future and the Nailers’ players want to get more involved with the armed forces to give back and make a difference.



